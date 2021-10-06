ODUWA (OWC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.52 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001090 BTC on popular exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $14,588.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,197.56 or 1.00043617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00063652 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 92.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00051139 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005188 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001823 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.09 or 0.00487722 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

