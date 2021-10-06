Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

NYSE:OIS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,711. The company has a market capitalization of $394.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 3.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.97 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. Analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,499,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,730 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 480.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,652 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,149 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 144,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

