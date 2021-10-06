Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.85 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 81.10 ($1.06). Approximately 528,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 716,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.05 ($1.05).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Old Mutual in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.52. The company has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

About Old Mutual (LON:OMU)

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.