Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Barclays

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.64. 36,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,183. Olin has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $52.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Olin will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

