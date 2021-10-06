OLO (NYSE:OLO) Stock Price Down 8.1% on Insider Selling

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) fell 8.1% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.30. 17,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 739,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

Specifically, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 38,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $1,073,671.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 57,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $1,726,236.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,763,987 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

