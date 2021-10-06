Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 982.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omeros were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMER. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Omeros by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OMER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

