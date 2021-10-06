OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $3.21 Million in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 322,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the second quarter worth $773,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $527,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAC stock remained flat at $$7.81 on Wednesday. 449,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,151. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $11.24.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Company Profile

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

