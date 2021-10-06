OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases Shares of 225,303 Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 225,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.52% of Centricus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,483,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,683,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $987,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,732,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,900,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CENH remained flat at $$8.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. 150,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,023. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

