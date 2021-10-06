OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 41,000 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.11% of AvalonBay Communities worth $33,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,853,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 368.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,915,000 after buying an additional 48,660 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 52.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AVB traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.35. 441,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,675. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.77. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

