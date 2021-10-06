One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Brokerages predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce sales of $15.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $12.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $60.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $67.40 million, with estimates ranging from $66.80 million to $68.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSS. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Shares of OSS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.02. 54,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,899. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $93.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 2.04. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,776 shares of company stock worth $785,774. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 998,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 28.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 108,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in One Stop Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the second quarter worth $1,401,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. 23.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

