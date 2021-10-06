ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $85,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.15.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.20. 30,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

