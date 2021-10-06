Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.17% of Onto Innovation worth $41,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 39.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $6,955,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,661,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ONTO opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.94. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

