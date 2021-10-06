OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to report $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OP Bancorp.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. 37,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,978. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $157.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.