Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Update

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ORZCF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 85,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,446. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

