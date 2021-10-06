Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Gap Down to $7.31

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.06. Ouster shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 356 shares traded.

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Get Ouster alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $4,250,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster Company Profile (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.