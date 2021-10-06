Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

NASDAQ OM traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $48.93. 6,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,823. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -8.82.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,040,034.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $285,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,611 shares of company stock worth $6,356,168. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 23.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,320,000 after acquiring an additional 174,603 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 25.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $4,094,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

