PAC Global Price Reaches $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001484 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00073126 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.60 or 0.00778483 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

