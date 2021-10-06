Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Northland Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.98, but opened at $51.55. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Pacira BioSciences shares last traded at $51.87, with a volume of 18,983 shares trading hands.

PCRX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 133.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 94,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 54,056 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 108,136.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the period.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.98. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

