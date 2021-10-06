PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.61

Shares of PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPGPF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PageGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.94.

PageGroup Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

