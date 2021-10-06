PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.61

Shares of PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPGPF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PageGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

Get PageGroup alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.94.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.