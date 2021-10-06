Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 1,500 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark D. Mclaughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $475.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $495.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.59.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

