Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $208,000 Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,671.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

TLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $429.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 26.11%. Analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

