Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $220,000 Stock Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 678.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $496.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

In other news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $65,648. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

