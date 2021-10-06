Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $193,000 in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 108.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 331,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 151,456 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 168,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 49,312 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVXL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Dawson James increased their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 0.78. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

