Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 532 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 19.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,276,000 after purchasing an additional 488,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.76 and a beta of 1.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

