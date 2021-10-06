Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Update

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 203.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of PRXXF stock remained flat at $$15.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. Paradox Interactive AB has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68.

Paradox Interactive AB operates as publisher of strategy games for personal computer and console. Its brands include Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders and the World of Darkness catalogue of brands.

