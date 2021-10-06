Parkland’s (PKI) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Parkland (TSE:PKI)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 43.53% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PKI. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.40.

Parkland stock opened at C$36.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.17. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.18 and a twelve month high of C$45.10.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total value of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$74,484.48.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

