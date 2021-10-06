Paychex, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Paychex in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Paychex stock opened at $116.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.06. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $87,256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,187,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

