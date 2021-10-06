PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Barclays lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 4,964,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,689,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 494.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 214,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 434,152 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 145.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 165,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

