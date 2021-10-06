Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 9%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares fell 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.92. 207,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,269,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1,089.9% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 241,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 221,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

