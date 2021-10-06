Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Sells $852,943.96 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $852,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Tuesday, September 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $830,156.25.

On Friday, September 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,924 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,173,764.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $453,408.15.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $192,390.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,245,441.12.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $1,141,218.75.

PTON stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.72. The company had a trading volume of 68,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,490,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.16. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of -119.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 56.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 93.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 570,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 210.9% during the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 124,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 84,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTON. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.62.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.