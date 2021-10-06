Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peninsula Energy Limited explores, develops and mines uranium properties primarily in the United States. The company’s project primarily includes Lance uranium projects in Wyoming, the United States. Peninsula Energy Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia. “

Peninsula Energy stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Peninsula Energy has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 million, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

