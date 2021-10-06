PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 108.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.7%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $504.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. The firm had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

