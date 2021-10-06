PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Short Interest Down 27.5% in September

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,500 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 462,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ PNNT remained flat at $$6.52 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 230,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,114. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNNT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $1,004,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

