Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 34,199 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $3,527,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.02. The stock had a trading volume of 166,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,451. The firm has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $77.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.73.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $2,085,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

