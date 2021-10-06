Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,814,000 after acquiring an additional 168,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 58.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,517,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,360,000 after acquiring an additional 929,631 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $81.74. The stock had a trading volume of 22,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,684. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

