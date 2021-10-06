Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,363 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,443,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,053,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $63,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,666.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,366,151 shares of company stock valued at $266,472,655. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

NYSE CHPT traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $17.79. 135,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,511,535. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

