Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 67,673 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,673 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,418,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,676,000 after purchasing an additional 172,592 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after buying an additional 291,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,863,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,103,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,388,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.82. 5,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,474. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.58. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 390,100 shares of company stock worth $47,612,766. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.19.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

