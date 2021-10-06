Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,732,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.65% of Pentair worth $184,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 120.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 106,777 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Pentair by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,248,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,270,000 after purchasing an additional 67,719 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Pentair stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,932. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

