Perennial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Lear by 38.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth about $2,040,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 17.5% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEA traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.19. 22,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.23. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.13.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

