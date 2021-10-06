Perennial Advisors LLC Has $836,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 149,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 894,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,461,652. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

