Perennial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.8% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,712,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $212.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,663. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.89. The company has a market capitalization of $138.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.26.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

