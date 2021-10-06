Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $40.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Roth Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 97.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Get Perion Network alerts:

NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,568. The stock has a market cap of $687.20 million, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 34.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.