Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $17.98

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $18.95. Perion Network shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 2,233 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on PERI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $699.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $109.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,897,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,380,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 3,825.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 423,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

