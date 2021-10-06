Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. AlphaValue raised shares of Pernod Ricard to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.03.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.