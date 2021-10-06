Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Insider Mandy Clements Acquires 50 Shares

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) insider Mandy Clements bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £484.20 ($632.61) per share, with a total value of £24,210 ($31,630.52).

LON PNL remained flat at $£485 ($633.66) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531. Personal Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of £438.41 ($572.78) and a fifty-two week high of £496.50 ($648.68). The company has a 50 day moving average of £490.73 and a 200 day moving average of £477.86. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 140 ($1.83) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.13%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

