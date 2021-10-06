Peter M. Graham Sells 2,000 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CFO Peter M. Graham sold 2,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $85,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $45.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PRA Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.