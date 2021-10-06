PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Up to $50.74

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.74, but opened at $52.23. PetroChina shares last traded at $51.54, with a volume of 6,890 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.789 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PetroChina by 5,514.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PetroChina by 48.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PetroChina by 41.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PetroChina by 1,236.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

