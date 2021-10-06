Phoenixcoin (PXC) One Day Volume Tops $883.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $883.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,036.87 or 0.99926470 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00062071 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.24 or 0.00329063 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00230757 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.62 or 0.00545815 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004750 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 133.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004494 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,522,725 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

