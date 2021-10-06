Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stake Raised by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 408,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,013 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $25,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter worth about $3,353,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter worth about $1,490,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Phreesia by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Phreesia by 33.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Phreesia news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $193,045.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $143,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,423 shares of company stock valued at $12,997,104. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,628. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

