PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

